Rohde & Schwarz intensifies cooperation with Huber+Suhner

The Rohde & Schwarz electronics group has signed a comprehensive global procurement agreement with Huber+Suhner AG, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions for radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency technologies.

The global framework agreement ensures the support of Huber+Suhner for worldwide components supplies and technical consultation.



Manufacturing high tech Rohde & Schwarz products poses challenges for the group's supply chain. Deliveries of electronic assemblies and subsystems must be on time, high quality and economical. Peter Schlindwein, Vice President of Corporate Procurement at Rohde & Schwarz, says, "We need suppliers who provide us flexible and competent support to meet market demands. In this regard, global agreements are important steps for cooperation as equals."



Rohde & Schwarz has been cooperating with Huber+Suhner for many years. Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer of the Radio Frequency division at Huber+Suhner, said, "We are proud to have leading companies like Rohde & Schwarz as key accounts. This long term cooperation drives us to develop future oriented solutions for our mutual market success."