Dream Chip & Delta Microelectronics partner for industry 4.0 Chip

Delta Microelectronics has joined forces with Dream Chip, a German independent Engineering Service Provider, to deliver a digital chip for an Industry 4.0 manufacturing customer.

Designed by Dream Chip ASIC Design group, the chip provides controller functionality and aims to replace the previous generation ASIC. Chip production will be handled by Delta’s full supply chain services and is expected Q1 2016.



“We’re excited to cooperate with a design company like Dream Chip,” said Sharon Akler, Sales Manager at Delta. “Our capabilities, which supplement each other, allow end customers to get the best of both worlds.”



“We’ve got a tremendous support from Delta during the complete evaluation and design phase leading us to a very good technical and commercial solution for our end customer” said Jens Benndorf, Managing Director and COO at Dream Chip Technologies, Germany. “Our very complementary offering gives a complete solution from feasibility study, architecture and chip design/production down to sample test boards with running application software to our customers”.