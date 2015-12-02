© solarseven dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro acquires Odin Service Automation platform

Ingram Micro has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets from Parallels Holdings, a provider of commercial cloud management platform technologies.

Under the terms of the transaction, Ingram Micro will acquire the Parallels Odin Service Automation platform along with associated cloud management technologies, intellectual property and the Odin brand. In addition, approximately 500 Odin employees, many of whom are software engineers with cloud expertise, are expected to join Ingram Micro.



As a part of the growing Ingram Micro Cloud portfolio of technology and business solutions, Odin Service Automation will operate as a business unit of Ingram Micro. The transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions, is expected to close in December 2015 and is not expected to materially impact Ingram Micro's 2016 financial results.



Ingram Micro CEO Alain Monié commented, "In recent years, the launch of Ingram Micro's automated cloud platform and marketplace has positioned our Company at the forefront of the evolution and adoption of cloud solutions by businesses throughout the world. Now the time has come for us to expand our capabilities by owning the intellectual property that is helping to drive this technology evolution."



"Odin Service Automation leads in cloud provisioning management and is an established industry standard for integrated cloud services. Our announcement today demonstrates Ingram Micro's confidence in the technology and talent that Odin has cultivated, as well as our belief that the Odin Service Automation platform will play a significant role in how businesses consume technology in the cloud," added Monié.