Optimal+ to improve Freescale's to manufacturing equipment utilization

Optimal+ has been selected by Freescale Semiconductor to deliver its enterprise software suite to enhance the efficiency of Freescale's global manufacturing operations.

The two companies signed a multi-year agreement under which they will collaborate to also improve processes at Freescale’s internal and external manufacturing facilities.



“Our global market leadership position in microcontrollers and digital networking processors depends rests on our ability to continually monitor our supply chain for speed, efficiency and cost,” said Brian Belden, vice president of final manufacturing operations at Freescale Semiconductor. “With Optimal+ we are positively impacting our culture to become more proactive in our manufacturing operations and are improving how we leverage the big data generated across our global manufacturing operations to achieve significant improvements in equipment utilization, test time and product yield.”



From test and yield engineers to managers and C-level executives, data generated throughout the manufacturing process is an invaluable source of information to ensure quality, prevent unnecessary waste and maximize capital equipment efficiency. Optimal+ solution delivers this information in a global, unified view to address the manufacturing challenges faced by the semiconductor industry.



“We are delighted that Freescale has chosen Optimal+ and we look forward to helping them maximize the efficiency of their global manufacturing supply chain,” said Dan Glotter, founder and CEO of Optimal+. “We are committed to empowering our customers to manufacture intelligence from every aspect of their manufacturing processes and enable them to generate measurable value from that information.