© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | December 02, 2015
Optimal+ to improve Freescale's to manufacturing equipment utilization
Optimal+ has been selected by Freescale Semiconductor to deliver its enterprise software suite to enhance the efficiency of Freescale's global manufacturing operations.
The two companies signed a multi-year agreement under which they will collaborate to also improve processes at Freescale’s internal and external manufacturing facilities.
“Our global market leadership position in microcontrollers and digital networking processors depends rests on our ability to continually monitor our supply chain for speed, efficiency and cost,” said Brian Belden, vice president of final manufacturing operations at Freescale Semiconductor. “With Optimal+ we are positively impacting our culture to become more proactive in our manufacturing operations and are improving how we leverage the big data generated across our global manufacturing operations to achieve significant improvements in equipment utilization, test time and product yield.”
From test and yield engineers to managers and C-level executives, data generated throughout the manufacturing process is an invaluable source of information to ensure quality, prevent unnecessary waste and maximize capital equipment efficiency. Optimal+ solution delivers this information in a global, unified view to address the manufacturing challenges faced by the semiconductor industry.
“We are delighted that Freescale has chosen Optimal+ and we look forward to helping them maximize the efficiency of their global manufacturing supply chain,” said Dan Glotter, founder and CEO of Optimal+. “We are committed to empowering our customers to manufacture intelligence from every aspect of their manufacturing processes and enable them to generate measurable value from that information.
“Our global market leadership position in microcontrollers and digital networking processors depends rests on our ability to continually monitor our supply chain for speed, efficiency and cost,” said Brian Belden, vice president of final manufacturing operations at Freescale Semiconductor. “With Optimal+ we are positively impacting our culture to become more proactive in our manufacturing operations and are improving how we leverage the big data generated across our global manufacturing operations to achieve significant improvements in equipment utilization, test time and product yield.”
From test and yield engineers to managers and C-level executives, data generated throughout the manufacturing process is an invaluable source of information to ensure quality, prevent unnecessary waste and maximize capital equipment efficiency. Optimal+ solution delivers this information in a global, unified view to address the manufacturing challenges faced by the semiconductor industry.
“We are delighted that Freescale has chosen Optimal+ and we look forward to helping them maximize the efficiency of their global manufacturing supply chain,” said Dan Glotter, founder and CEO of Optimal+. “We are committed to empowering our customers to manufacture intelligence from every aspect of their manufacturing processes and enable them to generate measurable value from that information.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments