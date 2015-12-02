© creasencesro dreamstime.com

u-blox inaugurates new R&D center in Finland

u-blox has officially inaugurated its new R&D center in Tampere, Finland.

The facility, already staffed and operational, will initially focus on further developing GNSS technology, in close collaboration with the u-blox offices in Thalwil, Switzerland, Reigate, UK and Espoo, Finland.



"This new R&D center attests to u-blox’s rapid growth and shows our commitment to expand our product offering in the satellite positioning field," says Daniel Ammann, Executive Director, Positioning Products at u-blox. "The Tampere office will offer an attractive and exciting work environment to experienced and talented engineers".



The company is also planning to expand its Tampere headcount to 20 by 2016.