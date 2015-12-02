© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Semtech wireless RF technology chosen by ČRa

Semtech Corporation's LoRa wireless RF technology has been selected by České Radiokomunikace (ČRa) as the RF platform for the Company’s first Internet of Things (IoT)-based pilot program.

Working with network partners RWE GasNet and Softlink, ČRa has developed a LoRa-based solution that was tested in the spring of 2015 and has now been launched in select markets.



“The LoRa technology and LoRaWAN™ results were significantly better than the alternative available technologies we evaluated, which opens up a wide field of use,” said Petr Sichrovský, Commercial Director, ČRa. “The Internet of Things will significantly contribute to making a wide spectrum of human activities more efficient and will make everyday life simpler.”



“ČRa demands strict RF standards for its network and has been very diligent in its evaluations of the LoRa technology and LoRaWAN protocol, which have exceeded ČRa’s expectations and delivered to us confirmation that the technology is a great choice for real-world IoT networks,” said Jaap Groot, Vice President of System Business Development for Semtech’s Wireless, Sensing and Timing Product Group. “ČRa wants to provide a smart city infrastructure for its partners allowing them easier implementation of their own solutions.”