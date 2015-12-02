© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Fujifilm completes acquisition Ultra Pure Solutions

Fujifilm has completed its acquisition of Ultra Pure Solutions, Inc., based in Castroville, California, by its electronic materials manufacturing and marketing subsidiary, Fujifilm Electronic Materials USA.

UPSI, is a US-based manufacturer of high-purity solvents used in semiconductor-related manufacturing processes, and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of FEUS with the new name Fujifilm Ultra Pure Solutions, Inc.



Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, President & CEO, Fujifilm Electronic Materials USA, said: “We are very excited about this acquisition. It serves as a good example of Fujifilm’s efforts to focus on developing the company’s highly functional materials business, and will reinforce Fujifilm’s strategy of broadening our product offerings to better serve our customers.”



Fujifilm Ultra Pure Solutions, has facilities in Castroville, California and Carrollton, Texas.