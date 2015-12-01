© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

FCI and TE Connectivity enter industrial mini-IO connector agreement

FCI, a supplier of connectors and interconnect systems, has entered into an agreement with TE Connectivity, for Industrial Mini I/O connector families, to establish the Industrial Mini I/O family in the market as the reliable Ethernet connector.

“We are delighted having FCI as a second source for Industrial Mini I/O connectors” said Eric Leijtens, Global Product Manager at TE. “This relationship with FCI will drive the standard for compact, highly reliable Ethernet connectors and cable assemblies. Introduced in 2012, the Industrial Mini I/O products already have great traction in the market and with FCI we hope to be able to bring Industrial Mini I/O products to the next level”.



“FCI is very pleased to work with TE by providing the industry with a second source of TE’s innovative Industrial Mini I/O connector and cable assemblies,” said Fabrizio Stango, Global Portfolio Director BASICS at FCI. “TE design expertise in industrial connectors and FCI’s expertise in input/output connector technology are a good match to offer a standard, dual-sourced industrial Ethernet solution.”