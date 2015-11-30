© evertiq

ASE receives ISO 15408-EAL6 certification

Six of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering production facilities in Nantze, Kaohsiung, Taiwan; K4, K7, K8, K10, K11 and K12, have received the ISO 15408-EAL6 certification.

The ISO 15408-EAL6 certificate is an international standard for IT product security certification. The certification received by ASE was issued by the German Government’s Federal Office for IT Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, BSI) which is the central IT security service provider for the German federal government. B



“Effective security is only possible when everyone involved is vigilant and trained to guard against any potential risks, which is why ASE invested time, financial and human resources into IT security,” said Dr Tien Wu, COO, ASE. “With the ISO 15408-EAL6 certification, customers at ASE can be safely assured that their intellectual property (IP) are well protected, their products and information data are handled with a high degree of sensitivity and are processed within the highest level of security at ASE’s facilities,” Dr Wu added. ISO 15408-EAL6 certification will greatly benefit customers and ASE as both parties would be able to shorten the time needed to verify product security and thus, enable customers’ products to reach their intended markets quickly.