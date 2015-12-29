© ifixit Teardowns | December 29, 2015
The last time we had a Chromecast on our teardown table we decided not to assign a repairability score, because there’s not much in it to repair. These devices are essentially a board in a box, so we’ll refrain from assigning a score and just skip to the part where we tell you about the cool things we found inside:
Chomecast 2015 and Chromecast Audio teardown highlights:
There’s enough thermal compound in here to cool a nuclear reactor—possibly in response to the overheating issues that hounded the original Chromecast.
We found Google’s much-hyped adaptive antenna array patched right into the motherboard, in the form of three integrated PIFA antennas.
Although the Chromecast 2015 and Audio have some external differences, they're pretty much the same internally, right down to the gobs of baby blue thermal paste. Both models house two functional plastic bits in the lower case: a light guide for the LED indicator, and a nifty lil’ reset button.
We absolutely love the internally detachable HDMI cable. It adds longevity to the Chromecast 2015 by addressing damaged connectors and loose connections.
Chomecast 2015 hardware:
Chromecast Audio hardware:
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit
Teardown x 2: Chromecast 2015 & Audio
The streaming device war rages on. It’s been 2 years since Google cast its name into the ring, offering up their original streaming device—the Chromecast.
Now, they’ve updated the second generation of their dainty dongle—the Chromecast 2015—with a new shape and pretty plastic colors. But wait, there’s more! Google introduced a new audio-only counterpart to their device-streaming family, the Chromecast Audio. You know what that means? Double the teardown, double the fun!
-----
The last time we had a Chromecast on our teardown table we decided not to assign a repairability score, because there’s not much in it to repair. These devices are essentially a board in a box, so we’ll refrain from assigning a score and just skip to the part where we tell you about the cool things we found inside:
Chomecast 2015 and Chromecast Audio teardown highlights:
There’s enough thermal compound in here to cool a nuclear reactor—possibly in response to the overheating issues that hounded the original Chromecast.
We found Google’s much-hyped adaptive antenna array patched right into the motherboard, in the form of three integrated PIFA antennas.
Although the Chromecast 2015 and Audio have some external differences, they're pretty much the same internally, right down to the gobs of baby blue thermal paste. Both models house two functional plastic bits in the lower case: a light guide for the LED indicator, and a nifty lil’ reset button.
We absolutely love the internally detachable HDMI cable. It adds longevity to the Chromecast 2015 by addressing damaged connectors and loose connections.
Chomecast 2015 hardware:
- Marvell Avastar 88W8887 VHT WLAN, Bluetooth, NFC and FM Receiver
- Samsung K4B4G1646D-BY 4 Gb DDR3L SDRAM
- Marvell Armada 88DE3006 1500 Mini Plus dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 media processor
- Toshiba TC58NVG1S3H 2 Gb NAND Flash Memory
Chromecast Audio hardware:
- Marvell Avastar 88W8887 VHT WLAN, Bluetooth, NFC and FM Receiver
- Nanya NT5CC128M16IP-DI/EKDDR3L 2Gb SDRAM
- AKM AK4430 192kHz 24-Bit Stereo DAC
- Marvell Armada 88DE3006 1500 Mini Plus dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 media processor
- Toshiba TC58NVG1S3H 2 Gb NAND Flash Memory
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments