Renesas appoints President of European Operations

Renesas Electronics Europe has appointed Michael Hannawald as President of Renesas Electronics Europe. Hannawald, currently Vice President of Renesas Electronics Europe’s Industrial and Communications Business Group, will assume his new role on 1 April 2016. Additionally to his European responsibility, Michael Hannawald will also take on the role as Senior Vice President in Renesas Electronics Corporation. He replaces Gerd Look, who will retire by the end of March 2016.Michael Hannawald has been Vice President of Renesas’ Industrial & Communications Business Group since 1 January 2014. Prior to this role, he rose through the ranks at NEC Electronics for more than 25 years, having joined the company in 1990, and served as Head of MCU Marketing Unit in the Automotive Business Group, before heading Renesas’ Industrial & Communications Business Group.