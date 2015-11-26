© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

ASE looking to hire 6'000 for Chungli facility

Sales generated at Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's Chungli facility are expected to grow, the company is looking to grow its workforce accordingly.

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer is looking to expand its workforce at its Chungli facility from currently 9'000 to 15'000 employees, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company took over the site from Motorola back in 1999. Since then the production lines at the facility have expanded to included 12-inch wafer bumping and flip-chip packaging lines, the report concludes.