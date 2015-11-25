© skypixel dreamstime.com

Renesas and G&D collaborate on industrial anti-counterfeiting solution

Renesas Electronics Europe, and Giesecke & Devrient are collaborating on industrial security solutions and services. Their first solution focuses on anti-counterfeiting solutions for industrial products.

The solution is designed to protect industrial companies against counterfeiting and to further strengthen their security measures. It contains Trusted Service Manager (TSM) technology from G&D and special chip activation technology that can be applied on Renesas’ industrial devices such as the RZ/T Series.



“Statistics show, that the counterfeiting of devices across all industries is increasing worldwide. Counterfeits not only threaten the revenue of OEMs; but they also pose a security hazard when being used in production as they are usually of lower quality. Together with G&D, we have found a methodology to prevent counterfeits”, states Michael Hannawald, Vice President of Industrial & Communications Business Group from Renesas Electronics Europe. “This collaboration will enable Renesas to deliver protected devices to system manufacturers which becomes activated at the production line of the OEMs by using G&D’s Trusted Service Manager (TSM). G&D is a renowned provider of TSM services in the mobile world for SIM cards, UICCs, and embedded secure elements. By leveraging G&D’s TSM service expertise we will be able to support system manufacturers to easily incorporate TSM based security solutions into their products and service offerings.”



“We look forward to working with Renesas since the jointly developed solutions are a big leap toward real-time security on the chip level, which will benefit industrial facilities,” adds Axel Deininger, Head of the Enterprise Security/OEM division in the Mobile Security business unit at G&D. “For the first time, we are demonstrating a TSM service from our certified TSM hubs around the world, combined with semiconductors with embedded anti-counterfeiting technologies. This cooperation with Renesas allows us to address the emerging challenges of the connected industry.”