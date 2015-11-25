© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

XP Power acquires EMCO High Voltage Corporation

XP Power has acquired the business and assets of EMCO High Voltage Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of high voltage power modules, for a total cash consideration of USD 12.0 million.

EMCO, based in Northern California and with manufacturing operations in Nevada, supplies the industrial and medical sectors with a range of standard, modified and custom high voltage products.



Mike Laver, President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing of XP Power, comments, "We are delighted to welcome EMCO to the XP Power Group and are excited about the opportunity of offering their products through our sales channel. The acquisition will enable us to provide our existing customers with a comprehensive product offering in high voltage technologies, a market segment with robust demand fundamentals but one in which we did not previously specialise. We are confident that EMCO will have a very successful future as part of XP Power."



Mike Doherty, CEO of EMCO, said: “We’re thrilled to join XP Power. With their support, we are able to accelerate our research and product development activities, while leveraging XP’s global direct sales channel to reach new markets under the new “XP-EMCO” brand.