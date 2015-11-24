© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs acquires Telegesis

Silicon Labs is acquiring Telegesis, a supplier of wireless mesh networking modules based on Silicon Labs’ ZigBee technology.

Telegesis is a privately held company based near London, the company has established itself as somewhat of a ZigBee expert with strong momentum in the smart energy market, providing ZigBee module solutions to smart metering manufacturers.



This acquisition accelerates Silicon Labs’ roadmap for ZigBee and Thread-ready modules as well as enhances the company’s ability to support customer needs with mesh networking solutions.



“The addition of Telegesis’s successful module business strengthens Silicon Labs’ position as the market leader in mesh networking solutions for the Internet of Things,” said James Stansberry, senior vice president and general manager of Silicon Labs’ IoT products. “The combination of Telegesis modules, Silicon Labs mesh networking SoCs, best-in-class 802.15.4 software stacks and easy-to-use wireless development tools provides customers with a seamless migration path from modules to SoCs and from ZigBee to Thread-based networks.”