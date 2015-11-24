© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi-Key partners With Accelerated Designs

Digi-Key Electronics has entered into a global agreement to distribute software and design data from Accelerated Designs.

Accelerated Designs focuses on providing engineers and electronics manufacturers EDA-tool-neutral software and data which aims to improve efficiency of adding and managing new parts when designing circuits and printed circuit boards.



"Digi-Key is extremely pleased to sign Accelerated Designs as a supplier. To our engineering customer base, this means you can obtain libraries of symbols and footprints for hundreds of thousands Digi-Key’s parts, indexed with a Digi-Key part number, and compatible with your EDA tool," said Randall Restle, Digi-Key Vice-President of Application Engineering. "Nearly all popular EDA tools are supported with Accelerated Designs, and Digi-Key remains committed to serving engineers’ decisions by remaining agnostic to the EDA tool platform they choose."



"Our aim is to make using parts purchased from Digi-Key as efficient as possible. Accelerated Designs filled the gap that no one in the industry effectively addressed," said Restle. "Finally, engineers can get a symbol and footprint for a device without having to create them one by themselves."