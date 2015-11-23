© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek receives orders for multiple systems from a semiconductor foundry

Camtek has received multiple orders totaling over USD 4 million for inspection and metrology systems to be installed in the fourth quarter of 2015 placed by a semiconductor foundry.

The equipment will be used for the inspection and metrology of various applications, including Fan-Out and other solutions for advanced packaging markets.



Ramy Langer, Vice President and Head of Camtek's Semiconductor Division, commented, "Camtek has long standing relationships with industry leaders and a very significant install base worldwide. This order from one of the top semiconductor manufacturers positions our Eagle product family as the tool of choice for critical inspection steps in a demanding Advanced Packaging application."



Continued Mr. Langer: "The strong demand in the Advanced Packaging segment is driven by the latest generation of ultra-thin mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, looking to maximize space and power efficiencies. Camtek's expertise in metrology and inspection in this market segment together with our increasing market share supports our projections for continuous growth in the Semiconductor Division for the remainder of this year and beyond."



Further additional orders are expected in December for delivery in the first quarter of 2016.