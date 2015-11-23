© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Akhan Semi opens new HQ and production facility in Illinois

Akhan semiconductor has opened its new global headquarters and production facility in Gurnee, Illinois, USA.

At the same time, the company informs that its first commercial customer will take delivery of the first Akhan diamond semiconductor based-technology products in Q1 2016.



The company is currently actively hiring to staff the new facility which is expected to employee 100 people in the next two years.



“As a native of Gurnee, I am proud to help spur a new era of innovation and semiconductor technology in my hometown, in the state of Illinois, right here in the Diamond Prairie,” said Adam Khan, CEO and Founder of Akhan Semiconductor.



“The opening of our new global headquarters and production facility is just the first step in our goal to transform the chip industry and to extend Moore’s Law. Our diamond semiconductor based technology will enable a new generation of commercial, industrial and consumer products such as flexible and transparent displays that can be used in wearables and thinner consumer devices that last longer. On the commercial side, we expect to develop new products such as diamond windows for industrial, defense and aerospace applications,” he added.



The Akhan facility is slated to begin production in Q1 2016.