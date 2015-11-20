© hella

Jörg Buchheim to leave the management board of Hella

Jörg Buchheim, President & CEO China, will leave Hella by mutual amicable agreement effective 30 November 2015.

Jörg Buchheim had been holding various managerial roles in Hella’s 's Chinese operations before his appointment to the Management Board of Hella as President & CEO China in January 2014, a role Hella had created to address the disproportionate growth in the region and advance the development of its local structures.



In consultation with the Management Board, Hella's Shareholder’s Committee has now decided to discontinue the role of President & CEO China in the Hella Management Board, thereby following the approach that has already been used for all other regions. As a result, responsibility for the management of Hella's Chinese activities will be fully transferred to the divisional leadership and Hella's local corporate centers. Jörg Buchheim will therefore leave the Hella Management Board and the company by mutual agreement.



“China is and will continue to be one of the largest and most rapidly growing markets in the automotive industry. It will remain a clear priority for us,” said Managing General Partner Dr Jürgen Behrend. “We would like to thank Jörg Buchheim very much for his excellent collaboration and contribution to building the Hella network in China.”