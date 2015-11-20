© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 20, 2015
ams acquires medical CMOS image sensors supplier CMOSIS
ams has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in CMOSIS, a supplier of advanced area and line scan CMOS image sensors for high-end imaging applications, in an all-cash transaction.
CMOSIS, headquartered in Antwerp (Belgium), is a supplier of high performance standard and customized area and line scan CMOS image sensors for demanding imaging applications. The company operates as a fabless semiconductor supplier from locations in Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and the U.S. and has more than 110 employees.
Under the terms of the agreement, ams will acquire 100% of the shares in CMOSIS from TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm, and management shareholders for an equity value of approximately EUR 220m. The transaction is expected to close within the next six weeks.
“Acquiring CMOSIS is a highly complementary expansion of our sensor portfolio and another major step in executing our sensor solutions growth strategy. This transaction extends our market leadership in optical sensors and will strengthen our position as the leading pure-play sensor solutions provider for growth markets including Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things) and medical diagnostics. Integrating cameras with advanced optical sensors will drive new sensor solutions across vertical markets and accelerate our growth plans as we combine CMOSIS’ leading edge IP and design capabilities with our manufacturing competence and optical sensor strengths”, emphasizes Kirk Laney, CEO of ams.
“CMOSIS has built a leading position in some of the most challenging imaging applications based on our deep technology expertise in CMOS area and line scan image sensors. Our team is at the forefront of global shutter technology for high-end imaging having up to more than 15 years of experience in this field. We are excited to join ams creating a leader in advanced imaging solutions. We will leverage ams’ technical and operational expertise and profit from the global access to potential new customers to realize our full growth potential”, adds Luc de Mey, CEO of CMOSIS.
