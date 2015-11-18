© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Trust Designer selects Next Biometrics fingerprint sensor

Trust Designer SAS has selected Next Biometrics NB-2020-S fingerprint sensor module for its SesameTouch "My Digital Life Companion" product.

"My Digital Life Companion" is a personal security device that wirelessly connects to personal electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets in order to secure device access, provide password management and allows secure payment transactions by fingerprint authentication. SesameTouch "My Digital Life Companion" can also be used as a standalone security object for contactless payment or in transportation applications.



"We were looking for a biometric sensor solution with a better user experience than the solutions we can find in today's smartphones, and at the right price for a consumer device," said Jérôme Dusautois, CEO at Trust Designer.