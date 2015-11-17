© jirsak dreamstime.com

Avago buys old Hynix facility in Eugene

Hynix' old semiconductor manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon will see new life through its new owner, Avago Technologies.

The Singaporean company has confirmed that it is the company which paid USD 21 million for the old Hynix facility – which has been collecting dust since 2008, according to a report in Oregonlive.



In a written statement to the paper, Avago vice president Stan Strathman said that; "The Hynix facility is well suited to our manufacturing needs, while the Eugene location provides access to a strong labor base and an established infrastructure supporting high-tech manufacturing."



Avago is planning to utilise the 1.2 million square-foot facility for the manufacturing of components for mobile phones.



The company is now planning to staff up – engineers, technicians and operators will be needed, along with administrative and management personnel. Avago did however not specify on how many people it would employ.



The factory has been vacant ever since Hynix shut it down back in 2008, but now, it looks like it will breathe new life.