Sales of semiconductors in Europe grew by 2.2% in September
European sales of semiconductors grew to USD 2.871 billion in September 2015, an increase of 2.2% from the USD 2.817 billion reported for August, according to the European semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
The report, drafted on the basis of the latest WSTS data, shows that third-quarter sales in Europe were USD 8.612
billion, an increase of 1.6% from the second quarter. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor September sales amounted to USD 28.411 billion, up 1.9% from August. Global third-quarter sales in were up 1.5% versus the second quarter. All growth figures represent a three month rolling average.
Strong European demand for semiconductors in September resulted in good growth for most of the main product categories. The main drivers were MOS microprocessors (up 5.5% compared to August), Flash memory devices (up 3.2%) and discretes (up 2.6%). Sales of semiconductor devices designed to be used for specific applications grew strongly in September, with all the following categories returning to good growth after some weaker months: Computer, Automotive, IC card, Consumer and Wireless communication.
In September, some exchange rate effects were noticeable when comparing market growths in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.579 billion Euros in September 2015, up 2.1% versus the previous month and an increase of 6.4% versus the same month a year ago.
