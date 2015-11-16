Arrow names Martin Bielesch as President EMEA Components

© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Martin Bielesch has been named president of its components business in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) for Arrow. He succeeds Andy King who has become president of Arrow Electronics’ global components business.



© Arrow

Bielesch previously served as vice president sales for EMEA components. He joined Arrow in 2014 from Avnet EMG where he was vice president of Central Europe. Before this he held various management positions with Future Electronics including vice president and deputy managing director of EMEA.Commenting on the appointment, Andy King said: “Martin is a true sales and marketing professional. In addition to leading very strong growth as vice president of EMEA components sales for the past year, he combines extensive leadership experience with relationships that span industries and across the globe.”