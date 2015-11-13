© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Free2move signs with Yodiwo

Free2move announces collaboration agreement with Yodiwo enabling end-to-end and end-to-machine solutions for Industrial Internet of Things (iIoT).

Free2move, a provider of intelligent sensor networks for Industrial IoT applications, has announced a strategic collaboration with Yodiwo. Yodiwo delivers cloud solutions aimed for the rapid growing IoT market.



The parties strive to have a commercialized pre-packaged solution available for customers, based on Free2move’s active RFID readers and sensor family together with the Yodiwo software, during Q1 2016. The solution will be jointly marketed by the parties.



“We are very confident that our partnership with Yodiwo is the right step forward in our efforts to move up the value chain and deliver complete intelligent sensor networks solutions, focused on our target markets Environmental Monitoring and Asset Tracking & Protection. We see a fast growing need for wireless monitoring and control within industrial applications. Partnering with Yodiwo will give us a compelling end-to-end/end-to-end machine solution that will support our growth plans within the Industrial IoT market” said Anders Due-Boje, CEO of Free2move.