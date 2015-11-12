© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Wirepas Joins ARM mbed Ecosystem

Wirepas has joined the ARM mbed Partner ecosystem. Finnish based Wirepas provides advanced wireless communication solutions for connecting devices to the Internet.

The ARM mbed IoT Device Platform is a software platform and operating system to simplify and speed up the creation and deployment of low-power, connected and secure IoT devices at scale. mbed is built around open standards and will bring Internet protocols, security and standards-based manageability into one integrated solution optimized for energy and cost-constrained devices.



"We are proud to be part of ARM mbed ecosystem and we believe that Wirepas and at the end of the day its customers will benefit from this partnership. Pino and ARM mbed OS complement each other perfectly. Pino optimizes mesh network performance at the lower layers of the protocol stack whilst ARM mbed OS provides high-end IP stack for things, common platform for developers, and the most efficient use of the underlying hardware." says Ville Kaseva, Wirepas CTO.



“The continued growth of the IoT market requires the integration of standards-based technologies and services,” said Simon Ford, vice president of products, IoT business, ARM. ”Wirepas has proven expertise in wireless communication solutions and with their Pino solution they will offer a compelling solution for commercial IoT deployments.”