November 12, 2015
Elma strengthens its System Business by acquiring Trenew
Elma is acquiring Swiss company Trenew Electronic AG retroactively as per January 1, 2015. The contract was signed on November 9, 2015.
Besides the offering of Embedded Computing Systems and Electronic Packaging, Trenew Electronic is an also a supplier of Power Supplies. The company has a production site in Rüti ZH and its own sales staff in Germany and Switzerland. The integration of Trenew is expected to have a positive effect on Elma’s growth and profitability.
With the acquisition of Trenew, Elma continues its growth strategy to further develop and expand the system business and strengthens its know-how in the development and implementation of integrated system solutions. In addition, the Elma Group will enter the power supply market through Trenew and plans to expand this market with existing engineering know how.
In a first phase, Trenew Electronic will continue to operate independently. In order to ensure a successful integration into the Elma Group, Peter Hotz will remain CEO with operational responsibility.
Martin Wipfli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elma, is pleased with the acquisition and emphasizes: “With this acquisition Elma increases its market presence in Switzerland and its growth prospects in Europe significantly. We are thus expanding our product offering to our customer.”
Peter Hotz, CEO of Trenew, is convinced: “Elma and Trenew form a prefect connection, both with regard to our employees as well as our customers. Our additional expertise in the fields of engineering, computing and power supplies complements the existing range perfectly. Elma will be strengthened by this merger and will be able to further expand its European market shares. I will personally support and accompany this expansion.”
