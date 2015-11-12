© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 12, 2015
Measurement Computing acquires Data Translation
Measurement Computing (MCC) is acquiring Data Translation (DT), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of data acquisition solutions for the test and measurement marketplace.
DT is a player in PC-based data acquisition, and brings complementary products to MCC’s portfolio. With expertise in the design of high-accuracy, high-quality modules compatible with USB, LXI, PCI, and Ethernet and application software, DT will strengthen the capabilities of MCC’s current offerings.
“Together, DT and MCC can leverage the strengths of our respective brands, improve operational efficiency, continue to support existing customers, and invest in new product development,” said Peter Anderson, General Manager for MCC. “We believe that by leveraging our strengths and complementary technologies, we can better serve the needs of our mutual customers.”
Fred Molinari, Founder of DT, added, “By joining MCC, our customers will benefit from an enhanced product offering, continued support of existing products, and the resources to build on over 40 years as an innovator in data acquisition.”
DT and its subsidiary in Germany, Data Translation GmbH, will operate as a subsidiary of MCC under the DT brand and channel.
