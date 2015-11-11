© evertiq

Melexis signs global agreement with Mouser

Melexis, a microelectronics engineering company, has reinforced its distribution channels with a partnership with Mouser Electronics.

The global distribution agreement now established between the two companies will mean that Melexis’ semiconductor products, for automotive, consumer, industrial, home/building automation and medical applications, will be added to the Mouser linecard.



The Melexis portfolio features solutions including magnetic sensors, high performance imaging devices, MEMS pressure sensors, motor control ICs and wireless/wireline communication ICs.



“Melexis has made great progress during 2015 in strengthening its global distribution network,” states Gianluigi Morello, Global Sales Director for Melexis. “Our cooperation with Mouser is a vital part of this work. As a result we will now be even better positioned to deal with growing market demands over a wide range of different industry sectors.”