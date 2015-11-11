© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Skorpios expands its presence in New Mexico

Skorpios Technologies, a fabless silicon photonic integrated circuit company, plans to acquire a facility suited for high-tech manufacturing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This move enables Skorpios to expand its research, development, test and assembly capabilities, creating up to 300 jobs in New Mexico over the next few years.



Skorpios will receive USD 5.5 million from state funding provided via the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), which enables Skorpios to buy, upgrade and equip the company's new facility in Albuquerque. Additionally, the City of Albuquerque will contribute USD 1.5 million in funding through LEDA to further support the company in its expansion in Albuquerque.



"Building New Mexico into a high-tech jobs leader is a cornerstone of our efforts to grow and diversify our economy," said Governor Susana Martinez. "That's why we continue to do all we can to make New Mexico more competitive and business friendly – because it shows results by creating jobs for our families and communities."



"Skorpios would like to thank Governor Martinez, Secretary Barela and Albuquerque Mayor Richard J. Berry for their outstanding support as we take the next step in the evolution of the company," said Stephen Krasulick, CEO and Founder of Skorpios Technologies. "We are thrilled to continue the expansion of our business in Albuquerque, and look forward to collaborating with the state and city to create opportunities that benefit the community and our company."