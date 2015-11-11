© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Arrow names Andy King as President of Global Components Business

Arrow Electronics has appointed Andy King as the the president of the company's global components business.

Mr. King succeeds Eric Schuck, and will report to Andrew S. Bryant, chief operating officer of Arrow’s global components and global enterprise computing solutions businesses.



Mr. King previously served as president of Arrow’s components business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Prior to that, he served as vice president of sales and vice president of semiconductor marketing and engineering in EMEA for the company.



“Andy’s track record of leadership and his extensive industry experience make him the exemplary executive to lead our global components organization and increase the growth of our businesses,” said Mr. Bryant.