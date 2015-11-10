© mchudo dreamstime.com

CyberOptics receives order for 3D MRS sensors

CyberOptics Corporation has received an order valued at approximately USD 1.1 million for 3D MRS-enabled sensor subsystems from an OEM customer.

Subodh Kulkarni, president and chief executive officer, said, “CyberOptics’ transition to 3D sensing is clearly gaining traction in the marketplace, and this order makes us confident of our vision and strategy to be the leader in high precision 3D sensors.”



Shipments under this order are expected to commence late in 2015 and continue into the first quarter of 2016.