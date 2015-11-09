© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Farnell element14 signs global franchise agreement with Walsin

element14 has signed a global franchise agreement with Taiwan based, Walsin Tech in Europe and Asia Pacific to add a range resistors and ceramic capacitors to its passive linecard.

The agreement will specifically target new CEM customers in industrial, telecom/wireless, networking and digital consumer markets.



Walsin is a supplier of resistors and ceramic capacitors respectively as well as a major RF discrete components and modules supplier.



Jesper Rasmussen, Global Category Director, Passives, Premier Farnell, said: “We are delighted to extend our linecard with this range from Walsin. We are the first high service distribution company Walsin has engaged with in Europe and we are excited to bring their products to this new market.”



Alphonse Willems, General Manager European Operations, Walsin, said: “We are happy to be able to extend our print positions and provide excellent services to end customers through Farnell element14, a leader in its industry.”