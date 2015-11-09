© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

EnSilica appoints Anglia as business development partner for eSi-Modules

EnSilica, has appointed Anglia Components as its business development partner in the UK and Ireland for its eSi-Modules family of FPGA-based system-on-modules.

Anglia will target the eSi-Modules at key vertical industry sectors including utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, access control, medical devices, IoT, industrial internet and telematics.



“We have been seeking to appoint a business development partner for some time to extend the market penetration of our eSi-Modules family,” said Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica. “With its strong application knowledge, extensive team of field application engineers, good outreach into key vertical markets, excellent geographical coverage and complementary product lines, Anglia is the perfect choice.”



John Bowman, Marketing Director of Anglia added: “EnSilica helps us to offer a solution for both existing FPGA users and for customers who have a design which requires a FPGA but perhaps don’t have the budget or design resource to develop their own solution. Anglia already has a very strong range of advanced companion ICs for FPGA-based designs from Analog Devices, Intersil, Avago and Murata Power Solutions.”