Imec and Kaneka expand their collaboration

Nanoelectronics research center imec and Kaneka Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of chemical specialties and solar cells, have signed a new three year framework agreement to extends their R&D collaboration.

Next to working on next generation solar cells, under this frame agreement imec and Kaneka will explore new applications in life science and thin-film electronics.



“Such roadmap is fully in-line with Kaneka’s ambitions and strategy for future products”, says Kaneka’s Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kimikazu Sugawara. “It is crucially important to collaborate with advanced research institutes to cope with today’s competitive world where speed is key to innovation. We very much esteem imec’s world-leading position and are looking forward to identifying together with imec new product developments for Kaneka”, he continues.



“Collaboration plays a crucial role in pushing forward the development of innovative solutions, and we are extremely pleased that Kaneka has made imec a key partner for its advanced research,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO at imec. “This agreement validates our R&D offering in high efficiency solar cell technology, life sciences and thin-film electronics, and we are confident that our new frame agreement will lead to promising results in the future.”