New contract worth EUR 3.77 million for Data Respons

Data Respons has received orders totaling NOK 35 million (EUR 3.77 million) with a customer in the industrial IoT market.

The contract comprises specialist services and advanced computer solutions embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will take place within the next two years.



"Our role is to be a complete service and solutions provider in our key markets. The emerging IoT (Internet of Things) market is a growth driver for Data Respons and blend perfectly with our competence platform," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.