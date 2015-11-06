© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Raltron strengthens its southern California efforts

Raltron has added QuadRep as its new representative for the growing needs of the Southern California market.

Bill Myers, President of QuadRep Technologies stated: "The addition of the extensive line of Raltron crystals, clock oscillators, saw devices, filters and ceramic products will be an excellent compliment to our existing product offering. Given Raltron's history of high-quality, cutting-edge products, our customer base will greatly benefit from this new relationship."



QuadRep Technologies, is a manufacturer’s representative corporation, providing coverage throughout the southern California marketplace. Consisting of technical, experienced sales professionals.



Ross Weiss, Raltron Vice-President for Sales, notes that “QuadRep electronic professionalism is another step to broaden our marketing impact throughput the United States and other world markets.”