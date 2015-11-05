© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Arrow to distribute newest Intel Quark processors

Arrow Electronics will distribute the new Intel Quark processors that Intel unveiled at its Internet if Things (IoT) Insights event in San Francisco.

The new Intel Quark microcontroller D1000, Intel Quark microcontroller D2000 and the Intel Quark SE microcontroller are designed to bring low-cost connectivity, integration and compatibility to the next wave of intelligent things.



“We are pleased to add the newest Intel Quark microcontrollers for next-generation embedded and IoT devices," said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of semiconductor marketing at Arrow. “Arrow Electronics is uniquely positioned to support customers with the design, integration, software and connectivity features of their applications built on Quark.”



“Expanding our Intel Quark brand will enable new IoT devices to enter the market,” said Tanya Pelletier, senior product manager, Intel Quark Solutions Division. “Arrow can help get our products into the engineer, developer and maker communities working on intelligent products and services.”