© jirsak dreamstime.com

China and Taiwan working together to overtake Qualcomm?

Taiwanese MediaTek has expressed an openness to cooperation with the Chinese chip sector.

Responding to media reports stating that the state-backed Chinese conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup was interested in the company, MediaTek said that the two countries should cooperate within the semiconductor sector, according to a Reuters report.



Tsinghua Unigroup's Chairman Zhao Weiguo was quoted in Taiwan's Commercial Times newspaper, saying that the company would be willing to merge its Spreadtrum and RDA Microelectronics units with MediaTek, and doing so to overtake Qualcomm, continues the Reuters report.