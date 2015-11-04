Intel Capital nears half billion dollars in 2015 investments

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Intel Capital, Intel investment and M&A organization, will invest more than USD 22 million in 10 startups, covering disruptive, new wireless charging solutions to new ways to digitally model the human body and more.

FreedomPop (Los Angeles, California, U.S.) LISNR (Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.) Sckipio (Ramat Gan, Israel) what3words (London, United Kingdom) Body Labs (New York, New York, U.S.) Microprogram Information (Taichung, Taiwan) Perfant Technology (Beijing, China) Chargifi (London, United Kingdom) KMLabs (Boulder, Colorado, U.S.) Prieto Battery (Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S.)

"With today's announcement, we're on track to invest more than USD 500 million in startups in 2015," said Wendell Brooks, Intel corporate vice president and incoming president of Intel Capital. "Together with another robust group of exits, we're poised for one of the organization's strongest years ever.""What sets Intel Capital apart is the way our global network drives innovation across the technology spectrum," said Arvind Sodhani, Intel executive vice president and outgoing president of Intel Capital. "As I prepare to retire after a 35-year career at Intel, I'm proud to say we've built Intel Capital into one of the largest, most successful and most influential venture investment groups on the planet."The startups receiving the investments hail from five countries: