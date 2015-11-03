© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Agilent Technologies completes acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience

Agilent Technologies has completed the acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience, a provider of instruments and assay kits for measuring cell metabolism and bioenergetics.

Seahorse’s technology enables researchers to better understand cell health, function and signaling, and how the cell may be impacted by the introduction of a specific drug, by providing real-time kinetics to unlock essential cellular bioenergetics data.



Agilent acquired Seahorse Bioscience because its technology complements Agilent’s separations and mass spectrometry solutions, in particular for metabolomics and disease research in pharma.



With the completion of the acquisition, most of the 200 employees who were with Seahorse are now part of the Mass Spectrometry Division of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group.