© jirsak dreamstime.com

TI also eyeing Maxim?

Maxim may have also seen interest from Texas Instruments, reports Bloomberg.

Maxim, based in San Jose, California, is rumoured to also hold talks with Analog Devices, the report continues citing people with knowledge of the matter.



However, Maxim’s management may not be all too keen on selling; despite talks being continued. Maxim Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo stated recently that the company is profitable enough to survive on its own. It might even look into its own acquisitions.