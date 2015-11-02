© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kraken awarded $1.5 million order from defence contractor

Kraken Sonar's subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems has received a USD 1.5 million contract from a international defence contractor for a KATFISH sonar system.

Along with spare parts and support, the initial order could exceed USD 2 million. Due to the sensitivity of its business, the client's name cannot be disclosed, Kraken writes in a press release.



The agreement includes multiple stages, starting with a first phase for the manufacture and supply of Kraken's KATFISH system. The customer will make an advance payment on the contract in 2015. Approximately 75% of the contract revenue is expected be realized in 2016.



Karl Kenny, President and CEO of Kraken said, "This is a very significant award for us and demonstrates that KATFISH is a key objective in delivering on our "sensors-to-systems" strategy. This contract further establishes Kraken's underwater technologies in the Unmanned Maritime Systems industry and positions us for future contracts on UMS platforms."