Dialog's board support Atmel acquisition

The Board of Directors of Dialog Semiconductor has reaffirmed its support for pending acquisition of Atmel and is recommending that its shareholders vote in favour of the transaction at the general meeting on November 19.

"Our Board remains fully committed to the strategy of creating a global semiconductor leader in mobile, Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive applications. We strongly believe the acquisition of Atmel is a critical step to ensuring the successful execution of this strategy," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO and Executive Board Member of Dialog.