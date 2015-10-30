© bellemedia dreamstime.com

National Instruments acquires Micropross for €95 million

National Instruments is acquiring Micropross, a French supplier of test systems for NFC, smart cards, and wireless charging test systems.

Micropross will continue to operate as a wholly owned NI subsidiary under the leadership of the existing management team.



As more and more consumer and IoT devices incorporate capabilities such as mobile payment and wireless charging, Micropross' technology and expertise in these areas will complement NI's test platform. This technology will be leveraged in multiple NI growth initiatives including semiconductor test and wireless production test.



"NI continues to invest in RF and wireless test as a strategic area of growth. Micropross' technology complements NI's platform and will further strengthen our capability in wireless test while providing opportunity for future growth in the design, prototyping, and testing of RF and communications systems," said Dr. James Truchard, NI president, CEO and co-founder. "We welcome the talented Micropross team and together will focus on increasing the value delivered to our common customers worldwide."



"Micropross is excited to join National Instruments. We are a leading supplier of test solutions for NFC and joining NI will enable us to continue to drive innovation in wireless test," said Philippe Bacle, Micropross General Manager. "I have strong confidence in the NI brand and technology platform. Together we are better able to offer differentiated solutions and support to all our customers."



The acquisition valued Micropross at approximately EUR 95 million (approximately USD 108 million USD).