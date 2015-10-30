© weixin shen dreamstime.com

Next Biometrics signs distributor agreement with Intuate

Next Biometrics has signed Intuate – operating under brand name Intuate Biometrics – as its distributor in Spain.

"Next has great potential within the Next-Enabled and Traditional market segments. We will be launching market expanding sensor modules going forward and are in parallel building a strong network of high quality distributors around the world. Signing Intuate is a part of this process" said Tore Etholm-Idsoe, Next Biometrics CEO.



"Next Biometrics fingerprint sensors and single finger fingerprint scanners offer exceptional cost-performance value. We are excited about the partnership and the business opportunity with Next Biometrics" commented Sergio Peirot, Managing Director at Intuate S.L.



"With Intuate Biometrics we will directly address Spanish market and indirectly also vast markets in Latin America where Spanish-based solution providers and system integrators sell their products and solutions", commented Radek Matyasek, Vice President Sales EMEA at Next Biometrics.