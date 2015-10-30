© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Exar Corporation appoints new division VP of Asia operations

Exar Corporation has appointed Edward Yang as Division Vice President of Asia Operations, effective October 19, 2015.

Mr. Yang brings 15 years of industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Director of Manufacturing Process Engineering of ASE Shanghai.



According to Dan Wark, Exar's Vice President, Worldwide Operations, "We believe that Edward's background and experience make him a strong addition to our team as we build our Asia operations with focus in China. I am looking forward to partnering with Edward as we continue to drive our ongoing cost reductions."