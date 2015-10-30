© evertiq

Rutronik and EEMB signs global franchise for Europe and Asia

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and industrial batteries specialist EEMB have concluded a worldwide franchise contract for all of Europe and Asia, covering the full range of EEMB products.

The Chinese company handles non-rechargeable lithium metal and lithium thionyl chloride batteries as well as rechargeable lithium polymer batteries and brackets.



"We are very pleased to be launching a global partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with such a broad basis," said Martin Unsoeld, Senior Marketing Manager at Rutronik. "We expect great growth potential in the field of rechargeable lithium polymer batteries among others. This was notably missing from our portfolio in the past, and our partnership with EEMB closes this gap," he added.



"Rutronik's line card features excellent complementary products for our batteries, and the team operates in a highly professional manner, which benefits both us and our customers," added Dora Cheng, Sales Manager at EEMB.