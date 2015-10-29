© scanrail dreamstime.com

America II signs franchise agreement with GP Batteries

America II has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with GP Batteries, a manufacturer of primary and rechargeable batteries.

Under terms of the agreement, America II will distribute GP Batteries’ entire portfolio of products to customers throughout North and South America.



“GP Batteries is one of the world’s largest suppliers of batteries and battery-related products, and we’re thrilled to have them on our line card,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “With over 50 years’ experience, GP Batteries supplies an amazing range of battery products to OEMs around the world. Their selection of general, rechargeable and specialty batteries—as well as power banks and chargers—fits our growth strategy and provides our customers with another exceptional product selection.”