© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Head of Hella's aftermarket business leaves the company

Carsten Albrecht, Managing Director and head of the Aftermarket, Special OE and Industries business will leave the Hella Geschäftsführungsgesellschaft mbH effective 31 October 2015.

Carsten Albrecht has been working at Hella in different roles since 1992 and joined the Hella Management Board in 2008. Dr Rolf Breidenbach, CEO, will temporarily assume Albrecht’s responsibilities until a successor has been determined.



Dr Jürgen Behrend, Managing General Partner, comments: “We would like to thank Mr Albrecht very much for his long-standing commitment. Working with him has been a great pleasure and we wish Mr Albrecht every success in his future endeavours.”